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Home  » Cricket » Ponting hails 'beautiful' home-cooked meal, hopes for PBKS boost

Ponting hails 'beautiful' home-cooked meal, hopes for PBKS boost

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Last updated on: April 09, 2026 15:58 IST

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Ricky Ponting praises Prabhsimran Singh’s mother for a home-cooked meal for Punjab Kings, hoping it sparks a winning run ahead of their clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh with his mother Jasbir. Ricky Ponting is all smiles while enjoying the 'beautiful' meal

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh with his mother Jasbir. Ricky Ponting is all smiles while enjoying the 'beautiful' meal. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points

  • Ricky Ponting praised a home-cooked meal prepared by Jasbir Kaur for Punjab Kings players and staff..
  • Ponting described the meal as “beautiful” and recalled a similar gesture last season.
  • He noted that after last year’s meal, Prabhsimran Singh went on a run of five consecutive fifties.
  • Jasbir Kaur is known for her annual tradition of cooking for PBKS players.

Prabhsimran Singh's mother Jasbir Kaur brought her home-cooked meal for the Punjab Kings players and support staff.

Jasbir, known for her generosity, brings home-cooked meals for PBKS players every year.

In a video posted on X, the players, head coach Ricky Ponting and support staff are seen enjoying the home-made feast. 

Prabhsimran Singh's mum's food

 

The players and coaching staff were full of praise for the spread, an assortment of vegetarian delights, with fruit salad and custard rounding off the meal as dessert.

Opening batter Prabhsimran and his teammates later thanked Jasbir for the food.

PBKS Head Coach was seen enjoying his meal and revealed a memorable incident involving Jasbir's generous gesture last year.

 

SEE: Prabhsimran Singh's mother treats Punjab Kings' players and staff to home-made feast. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

'Beautiful, absolutely beautiful (meal). So, we did this last year. I asked Prabh and his mum to come and do the same thing and it was magnificent.

'And guess what happened after this night last year, I think Prabh got five 50s in a row. So I hope the same thing happens again,' Ponting said, grinning from ear-to-ear.

Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2026.  

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