'Yaad mat dilao': Rashid reflects on tough season, celebrates return to form

Rashid Khan says he has regained his rhythm after injury setbacks, starring with a match-winning spell for Gujarat Titans in a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: GT's Rashid Khan took 3 for 17 in the game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Rashid Khan believes he has finally regained the rhythm that eluded him following his back surgery in 2023.

An undisputed great of the shortest format, Rashid went through a horror last season when he took just nine wickets in 15 games for Gujarat Titans. This was after an equally underwhelming 2024 run during which he struggled for rhythm post the surgery.

Key Points Rashid Khan said he has regained his rhythm after struggling post back surgery in 2023.

The spinner endured a poor IPL 2025, taking just nine wickets in 15 matches.

He admitted to mental challenges, including fear of aggravating his back injury.

Rashid credited his comeback to improved fitness and core strength work.

He had to fight demons in his mind too. The constant thought being what if he pushes it too hard and ends up hurting his back again?

With a standout performance on Wednesday night against Delhi Capitals, Rashid made a loud statement. He challenged edges on both sides and took three timely wickets of Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi and opposition skipper Axar Patel to bring his team back into the contest that it eventually won by a solitary run.

The googly to DC's in-form batter Rizvi gave most satisfaction to Rashid, who ended with envious figures of three for 17 in four overs in a game in which both teams crossed the 200-run mark.

In a media interaction post the one run win over Delhi Capitals, Rashid was expectedly asked about the dismal last season and the work he put in to get back to his best.

"Yaad mat dilao yaar, bohot bura season tha (2025) (Please don't remind of it, it was a very bad season). But if you have a bad season, it doesn't mean you are gone...It's just about your line and length," Rashid said after his team's one-run win here.

"I feel like that's something which I missed it last year. And this year I was just focusing on not to think a lot," he admitted.

Rashid content with variations in his repertoire

"...it's a fresh year and I gave myself a couple of months after the last IPL, focused on my fitness. I felt like I was struggling a little bit with my back after surgery. And I think when I had three good months, I had a good The Hundred in UK.

"But more importantly, I try my best to just work on my fitness and work on my core. That does allow my body to bowl with the full rhythm," added Rashid.

The Afghan superstar is someone who doesn't believe in adding a lot of variations. If bowled correctly, he believes the googly, the flipper, and the leg break are enough to keep the batters guessing.

"Bhai, kya badaoege aur (What more can you add)? I bowl consistently, either I bowl left spin, wrong one, flipper. But hitting the right areas, that's challenging for me. And everyday I'm trying my best to improve and do better," said the iconic all-rounder.