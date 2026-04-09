IPL 2026 Preview: Blockbuster on cards as Rajasthan Royals meet against RCB

Anticipate an electrifying IPL showdown as the Rajasthan Royals, powered by their explosive batting, face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bolstered by a rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal and improved bowling attack.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have given Rajasthan Royals rollicking starts this IPL. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Rajasthan Royals' explosive opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aim to continue their dominant batting form in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal seeks to extend his impressive run of form, supported by a strong top-order including Virat Kohli.

RCB's bowling attack, strengthened by Jacob Duffy and effective middle-over spells from Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, looks more formidable.

Rajasthan Royals' well-rounded bowling unit complements their explosive batting, making them a strong contender in the IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals will look to extend their dominance, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will bank on a rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal as the two in-form sides lock horns in an IPL clash in Guwahati on Friday.

RCB have a settled top-order under the watch of the talismanic Virat Kohli, who hasn't shown any signs of rust despite stepping away from T20 internationals in 2024, while Phil Salt also unleashed his explosive abilities in the previous game.

Padikkal has hit the groove early for RCB

IMAGE: Devdiutt Padikkal has hit back-to-back 50s so far this season. Photograph: BCCI

Batting one down, Padikkal has carried his domestic form seamlessly into the IPL, signalling a return to his fluent best with an aggressive yet controlled approach.

Padikkal had made an immediate impact in his debut IPL season, scoring 473 runs for RCB and establishing himself as a stylish batter. However, subsequent stints with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants didn't quite yield the desired returns.

His return to Bengaluru last season, by his own admission, proved to be a turning point, as he played a key role in the franchise finally clinching their maiden title.

The left-hander has begun this season in similar vein, striking back-to-back fifties -- a 29-ball 50 against Chennai Super Kings and a 26-ball 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- and will look to extend his rich vein of form.

The likes of skipper Rajat Patidar and big-hitting Australian Tim David provide solidity in the middle.

RCB's Improved Bowling Attack

However, it is RCB's bowling transformation that has stood out. Once considered their Achilles heel, the attack now looks far more rounded. Jacob Duffy has stepped up in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, delivering incisive spells, while Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have effectively choked runs in the middle overs.

Rajasthan Royals' Explosive Batting

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six on Tuesday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The Royals, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the most explosive batting units this season, powered by the opening pair of Jaiswal and teenage sensation Sooryavanshi.

The duo has consistently provided flying starts, combining clean hitting with fearless stroke-play to put opposition attacks under early pressure.

Sooryavanshi has particularly grabbed attention with his audacious stroke-making, including a six off the very first ball he faced from Jasprit Bumrah in the previous game, underlining his fearless approach.

While the 15-year-old has dominated headlines, Jaiswal has quietly showcased his class, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 77 against Mumbai Indians, blending composure with attacking flair.

Their bowling unit too has been on the money, operating with clear plans and executing them with precision, be it hitting hard lengths or nailing yorkers at the death making Rajasthan a well-rounded unit.

Head to Head Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over the Rajasthan Royals, having won 17 out of 34 matches compared to RR's 14 wins, with 3 matches ending in no result.

Weather and Pitch report

Unlike the game against Mumbai Indians that was truncated by rain, the weather in Guwahati on Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 26 degrees Celsius. There is expected to be a 20 per cent chance of scattered rain in the morning and in the evening but it is unlikely to have any bearing on the match.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira/Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd/Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Dar.

Match Info:

April 10, 2026 at 7.30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 1930 IST; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.