IPL 2026: Why Is Mukesh Ambani So Happy?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Owner Mukesh Ambani celebrates with Rohit Sharma after winning the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MI won the opening match of an IPL season for the first time since 2012.

MI also registered their highest run-chase in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma's 23-ball fifty against KKR to register his fastest fifty in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton blasted blistering half-centuries as Mumbai Indians outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Sunday.



This was the first time that MI had won the opening match of an IPL season since 2012.

The five-time IPL champions had suffered defeats in their first matches in 13 successive IPL seasons from 2013 to 2025.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with MI Mentor Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma smashed 78 from 38 balls, while Ryan Rickelton hammered a quickfire 81 from 43 balls as MI overhauled the target of 221 in 19.1 overs to register their highest-successful run chase in IPL history.

Lord Thakur Rules At Wankhede

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who brought MI back into the contest after KKR's fiery start with excellent figures of 3/39 with the ball, was named the player of the match.

IMAGE: MI Co-owner Nita Ambani with MI's star performer Shardul Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians Owner Mukesh Ambani couldn't hide his delight as he interacted with the players after the match.

Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani were also present at the Wankhede stadium, sharing the joy as they spoke to Hardik Pandya & Co after the famous win.