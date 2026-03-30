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Shardul Thakur Embraces 'Lord' Tag After MI's Big Win Over KKR

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 30, 2026 01:05 IST

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Shardul Thakur stars with a match-winning spell for Mumbai Indians, calling his Wankhede outing special as MI chase 221 to beat KKR in IPL 2026.

Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shardul Thakur named Player of the Match for match-winning spell.
  • Picks three wickets to restrict KKR to 220/4.
  • Describes playing for Mumbai Indians as “special” at home ground Wankhede.

Shardul Thakur expressed delight after delivering a standout performance for the Mumbai Indians (MI), saying playing for his home franchise remains a special feeling, even as he reflected on the challenges and memories associated with the iconic venue Wankhede Stadium.

The five-time champions MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

 

Thakur, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive spell, said bowling the sixth over of the innings was particularly demanding but proved to be a turning point in his performance.

'I like challenges. Bowling that 6th over was challenging. Today was one of those performances,' he said after the match.

The right-arm pacer also spoke about his emotional connection with the ground, recalling both highs and lows over the years.

'This ground has given me bitter and sweet memories. To play for Mumbai is special. I was a net bowler in 2010. It's finally happened, I am playing for the Mumbai Indians, my home team,' Thakur added.

Highlighting the role of team support, Thakur credited the management for backing him consistently. "I'll be really happy if I stay here. The amount of backing from the management is amazing," he said.

The pacer also addressed the popular "Lord Thakur" memes often associated with him on social media, embracing the nickname with positivity.

'I like it, it's a name given to by people. Not a meme name, but it's a positive thing. When you perform, there'll be love shown by people,' he remarked.

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