IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Set for Early Return?

Chennai Super Kings fans are buzzing with anticipation as MS Dhoni hints at an early return from injury, potentially boosting the team's performance in the upcoming match against the Punjab Kings.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni is back in the nets, hope returns for CSK. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points MS Dhoni's potential early return from a calf strain has sparked excitement among Chennai Super Kings fans.

Dhoni was seen training, raising hopes for his swift comeback to the CSK squad.

His absence was felt during CSK's loss to the Rajasthan Royals, highlighting his importance to the team.

Chennai Super Kings fans finally have something to cheer about -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be back sooner than anyone expected.

After sitting out the opening game with a calf strain, it looked like Dhoni would be away for a couple of weeks. But then came a moment that changed the mood completely -- he walked out to train, kitbag in hand, facing a few balls in the nets. No big announcement, no confirmation yet, just a glimpse. And for CSK fans, that was enough to spark hope.

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His absence in the loss to the Rajasthan Royals wasn’t just about runs or dismissals. It felt like something was missing. The calm behind the stumps, the quiet instructions, the instinctive field changes.

Impact of Dhoni's Potential Return

Now, with a home game coming up against the Punjab Kings, even the possibility of Dhoni being around again -- whether on the field or just in the dugout -- feels significant.

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