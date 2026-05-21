IPL 2026: Manish Pandey Turns Back Clock With Math-Winning Knock

Manish Pandey used his vast IPL experience to guide Kolkata Knight Riders through a tense chase against Mumbai Indians and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey plays a shot during his 33-ball 45 against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Manish Pandey grabbed his first batting chance of IPL 2026 and delivered a match-winning performance for KKR.

The veteran batter played a key role in KKR's successful chase with a steady 45 and a vital partnership with Rovman Powell.

Pandey's performance highlighted his experience, longevity and ability to deliver under pressure after years in the IPL.

The jokes had started long before Manish Pandey walked out to bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Social media had already delivered its verdict on KKR's decision to bring back the veteran in IPL 2026. Some called it a 'throwback move'. Others questioned why the franchise was still looking towards an old hand instead of investing in younger players waiting on the bench.

But on a tense night when KKR's season was hanging in the balance, Pandey answered every critic in the best possible way -- a man-of-the match performance in a must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians.

Batting for the first time in IPL 2026, the 36-year-old batter turned the clock back, using all his experience to steer KKR home with a vital knock on a two-paced Eden Garden surface.

Pandey Delivers Under Pressure

IMAGE: Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell put KKR in the driver's seat with a vital 64 run stand for the fourth wicket. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Walking in at 10/1 after Finn Allen's early dismissal, Pandey steadied the innings beautifully with a composed 45 off 33 balls dotted with six boundaries. Not at all a flashy knock, but it was exactly what KKR needed in a tricky chase of 148.

While Rovman Powell attacked Mumbai's bowlers with a stroke-filled 40 off 30 balls, Pandey anchored the innings smartly, rotated strike and ensured KKR never lost control of the chase. Together, the pair added a crucial 64 run partnership that laid the foundation for victory.

Even when Jasprit Bumrah and Corbin Bosch struck to create some late pressure, KKR stayed ahead of the required rate and eventually crossed the line with four wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Pandey's impact was not limited to the bat. Earlier in the match, he produced a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous Ryan Rickelton off Cameron Green's bowling. The ball swirled high into the night sky after the MI opener mistimed a pull shot, but Pandey kept his eyes fixed on it and completed a difficult catch safely near cover point.

By the time Bumrah finally bowled Pandey in the 15th over, the job was nearly done. Interestingly, this was the first time Bumrah had dismissed Pandey in the IPL. Before this match, Pandey had faced 49 deliveries from India's premier fast bowler without losing his wicket. Only Shikhar Dhawan (66 balls) is ahead of him.

A Journey Built on Longevity and Resilience

IMAGE: Manish Pandey takes the catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

The innings was another reminder of Pandey's remarkable longevity in the glitzy league. He is among a select group of players -- alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- to feature across 19 IPL seasons.

His journey in the IPL has been long and eventful. Making his debut in 2008 as a teenager for the Mumbai Indians against KKR, Pandey etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian batter to score an IPL century, smashing an unbeaten 114 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Since then, he has represented five other franchises and played 174 IPL games, aggregating nearly 4,000 runs with 22 fifties and one century. He played a key role in KKR's 2014 title-winning campaign, including a stunning 94 in the final against Punjab Kings.

Over the years, Pandey's IPL career has seen highs, lows, franchise changes and periods on the bench. However, he has survived in the world's toughest T20 league through discipline, fitness and professionalism.

This season, opportunities have been limited again. Before the Mumbai game, Pandey had played four matches but did not get a single chance to bat. Yet when KKR finally turned to to the senior pro in a pressure situation, he delivered.

The trolls were loud before the game. By the end of the night, Pandey had silenced them in the only language that truly matters in cricket -- performance.