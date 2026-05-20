IPL form should not decide Test role: Kaif on Rishabh Pant's vice-captaincy snub

Mohammed Kaif defended Rishabh Pant’s removal as India’s Test vice-captain, saying IPL form should not outweigh his proven match-winning ability in red-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has endured a highly disappointing season for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 both as captain and player. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Kaif said Rishabh Pant did not deserve to lose India’s Test vice-captaincy because of IPL form.

Kaif argued that Pant remains India’s best Test match-winner despite a poor IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants.

The former cricketer also questioned the selectors’ consistency over age and domestic performance criteria.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has defended Rishabh Pant after he was removed as India’s Test vice-captain following a disappointing IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants. Kaif said Pant should not be judged on his IPL performances alone and insisted he remains India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket.

Opener KL Rahul has been handed over the vice-captaincy role for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting from June 6.

Kaif Backs Pant Despite Poor IPL Season

Pant has struggled in IPL 2026, scoring 286 runs in 12 innings with only one half-century, while Lucknow Super Giants finished at the bottom of the table. However, Kaif said red-ball and white-ball cricket are completely different formats and argued that Pant’s value in Test cricket remains unquestionable.

Speaking on JioStar, Kaif said: "Rishabh Pant has not done anything wrong. Red-ball and white-ball cricket are two very different formats. You are judging him based on the IPL, saying that he is not doing a good job as captain, that his team is losing, and that he is not scoring runs. But I believe there is no bigger match-winner for India in Tests, as a batter, than Rishabh Pant."

• Gill, Sooryavanshi Lead IPL 2026 MVPI

Kaif Questions Selectors Over Consistency

Kaif also questioned the selectors’ approach, pointing out that young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi was ignored despite good Ranji Trophy performances. He further said the selectors should apply the same standards to everyone, questioning why Mohammed Shami’s age became a concern while 34-year-old Rahul was handed the vice-captaincy role.

"KL Rahul is 34 years old. On one hand, you do not pick Mohammed Shami, saying that age is not on his side and that you are looking at younger players. So, I would want them to be consistent. Either go by form, regardless of age, and if you are scoring runs or taking wickets, you should get picked. Because I think Rishabh Pant deserved to continue as vice-captain," he added.

India's Test squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel.

India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.