IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan reveals GT's real playoff strategy

Gujarat Titans are strategically focused on securing a top-two finish in the IPL playoffs, prioritising consistent performance over net run-rate, according to B Sai Sudharsan.

IMAGE: B Sai Sudharsan emphasises the importance of playing good cricket and securing a victory against CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gujarat Titans are prioritising a top-two finish in the IPL playoffs to secure two chances at reaching the final.

Sudharsan highlights his strong batting performance this season, contributing significantly to Gujarat's campaign.

The team has addressed fielding concerns internally, focusing on attitude and intent to improve performance.

Sudharsan explains why achieving a 300-run team total in IPL 2026 has been challenging due to difficult wickets and the need for consistent batting.

Gujarat Titans may have faced criticism for their conservative batting approach but their opener B Sai Sudharsan said they are focused on sealing a top-two finish rather than obsessing over net run-rate going into their final IPL league match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

GT have already secured a playoff berth and are currently placed second on the points table, but a victory against already-eliminated CSK would significantly strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two, providing them two shots at reaching the final.

Gujarat Titans' Strategy for Top Two Finish

"The first important thing is to play good cricket and win tomorrow," Sudharsan told reporters on the eve of the game.

"We are not in a position to think about winning by a very big margin or getting a very big win. It is about again doing the right things which we have been doing and first getting a victory.

"If we are in that position, yes, as every team we would love to close it as smoothly as possible or give ourselves the best opportunity to be in the top two," he added.

Sudharsan's Batting Performance

Sudharsan has been one of the pillars of Gujarat's batting this season, scoring 554 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 157.83.

Addressing Fielding Concerns

GT, however, are coming into the contest after a disappointing outing in the field against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they dropped multiple catches during a 29-run defeat.

Sudharsan said the side has addressed the issue internally and stressed that fielding was largely about attitude and intent.

"As a team we have done good fielding over the tournament. It is just one match where we dropped a few catches," he said.

"We had a conversation. It is all about attitude, wanting to make a difference in the game. We spoke about the attitude and intent as a fielding group and I think it will reflect well in this game."

Challenges in Reaching 300-Run Total

The much-anticipated 300-run team total remained untouched in IPL 2026, falling well short of pre-season hype.

Reflecting on the reasons, the stylish left-hander said: "There can be two things. One, I feel wherever we go, the wickets have been little difficult. It's not have been so straightforward as a very good batting surface.

"One more thing is it's not so easy to score 300 and as a batting unit, everybody have to just fire from ball one. That's when 300 is possible.

"Also, as a bowling unit who is bowling against, for example, if they are going against 300, it is very difficult to bowl that bad also to be honest. I am not trying to say anything wrong here but the bowlers have to bowl really bad for any team to go 300."