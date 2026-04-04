IPL 2026:How Mukesh Kumar turned powerplay into MI nightmare

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar credits his attacking bowling mindset for his early breakthroughs against Mumbai Indians, highlighting the importance of adapting to pitch conditions and taking wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2024.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar stressed the importance of early breakthroughs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mukesh Kumar's aggressive bowling strategy, focused on taking wickets, proved effective for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.

Kumar emphasised the importance of assessing pitch conditions and adapting bowling plans accordingly, using cutters and targeting bounce.

Early wickets in the powerplay are crucial for building pressure on the batting team and controlling the run rate, according to Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar said he approached the game against Mumbai Indians with an attacking mindset, a move that paid rich dividends early on.

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Bowling with the new ball, Mukesh provided DC a flying start, dismissing the in-form Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma in the space of three deliveries to reduce MI to 28 for 2 inside three overs.

"My mindset is still to take wickets. That is why I was bowling at the stumps. I was looking to attack," he said at the post match press conference.

"You have to first read the pitch, whether it is slow or not. You have to make your plans accordingly. Here, if you hit the pitch hard, the bounce was generally low. I focused on that and mixed it up with cutters," he added.

Importance of Early Wickets

Mukesh stressed the importance of early breakthroughs.

"If you take wickets in the powerplay, it creates mental pressure on the batting team and keeps the run rate under control. If no wickets fall, the team can easily score 70-80 runs, whereas if wickets fall, the score can be limited to 50," Mukesh said.

Riding on a disciplined bowling effort and a sensational 90-run knock by Sameer Rizvi, Delhi Capitals went on to register a six-wicket win.

However, Mukesh admitted the pitch did not play as expected. "Last year, we played on high-scoring tracks and had asked for a flat wicket, but this surface wasn't like that. Initially, we tried to get swing, but then adjusted our plans based on the conditions," he said.

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Mumbai Indians' Perspective

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, missed their regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out due to illness.

"He was unwell, so he couldn't play. Hopefully, he will be back for the next game," MI pacer Deepak Chahar said.

Chahar felt MI were slightly short with the bat.

"Defending 160 in an afternoon game is very difficult. You need wickets at regular intervals. The pitch was a bit slow, and the toss was crucial because there was some moisture early on. We were probably 10-15 runs short," he said.

"The pitch got better for batting in the second innings," he added.

Praise for Rizvi

Praising Rizvi, Chahar said the youngster has grown in confidence.

"Rizvi has a lot of potential. CSK picked him because they saw that. With experience, he has improved. Confidence is key in the IPL, and he is playing with a lot of belief. It's a lesson for everyone that confidence can make a big difference," he said.