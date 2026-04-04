IPL 2026: DC vs MI: Rizvi blasts 90 as Delhi crush Mumbai Indians

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi heroics lead DC to 6-wicket win. Photograph: BCCI

Impact substitute Sameer Rizvi continued his red-hot form with another fine half-century as an all-round Delhi Capitals outclassed Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their first home game of the 2026 IPL season in Delhi on Saturday.

Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock

Chasing 163, the 22-year-old Rizvi (90 off 51 balls) took apart the MI attack with a fluent knock studded with seven fours and as many sixes.

After suffering a top-order wobble for the second successive game, Delhi Capitals steadied through a 66-run stand for the third wicket between Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka, who scored 44 off 30 balls.

Rizvi then added 78 runs with David Miller (17 not out) as the hosts completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: BCCI

Initially playing second fiddle to Nissanka, Rizvi shifted gears after the Sri Lankan's dismissal, taking on the bowlers with ease.

The youngster smashed back-to-back fours followed by two towering sixes, including one over deep backward point, to plunder 20 runs off the 11th over bowled by Corbin Bosch.

He continued the assault in the next over, whipping consecutive sixes off Mayank Markande to seize complete control of the chase.

He was unlucky to miss out on his debut IPL ton but received a standing ovation from the crowd when he Bosch got him out.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav, who led Mumbai Indians in the absence of Hardik Pandya, celebrates his half-century against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sameer Rizvi scored a blazing 90 off 51 balls, hitting seven fours and seven sixes.

After Nissanka’s dismissal, Rizvi accelerated aggressively, plundering 20 runs in one over and hitting consecutive sixes to dominate the MI bowling attack.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century for Mumbai Indians, but the team struggled to build a substantial total.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers, led by Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar, delivered a disciplined performance.

Rohit Sharma contributed 35 runs for Mumbai Indians before being dismissed by Axar Patel.

Delhi Capitals' pace bowlers, including Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan, supported the spinners by taking crucial wickets.

This was after Delhi Capitals bowlers dominated to restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 162 for six despite stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav's a patient half-century.

Suryakumar anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma hit 35 even as other MI batters found it difficult in the middle.

Delhi's bowlers, however, kept things tight.

Also Read: CSK Struggles vs RCB: Can Sanju Bounce Back?

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Axar Patel was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and removing the dangerous Rohit Sharma.

Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (1/24 in 3 overs) chipped in with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/31 in 3 overs) proved slightly expensive.

The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between them.

Also Read: Gavaskar identifies Chennai Super Kings' bowling woes

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Early wickets for Delhi

Mukesh struck early, removing the in-form Ryan Rickelton with a good-length delivery that was miscued to Axar at mid-off.

Two balls later, he produced a return catch to dismiss Tilak Varma for a duck, leaving Mumbai Indians two down inside the powerplay.

Rohit (35) and Suryakumar then steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership.

Also Read: Super Giants face stiff task against explosive Sunrisers batting

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit got going with the first six of the match, dispatching an overpitched ball from Nigam over long-on, while Suryakumar followed up with a maximum off the next delivery.

However, Delhi spinners tightened the screws soon after. Axar accounted for Rohit, who mistimed a shot to cover where Nitish Rana completed a fine catch.

Vipraj then dismissed Sherfane Rutherford (5), with Mukesh taking a good catch close to the boundary.

Also Read: War, Elections Take Backseat As IPL Reigns Supreme

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit three boundaries and two sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar's Effort and Late Wickets

Suryakumar, leading in the absence of Hardik Pandya, tried to accelerate alongside Naman Dhir (28) as Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark. The pair targeted Kuldeep Yadav, collecting 15 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes.

But just after bringing up his fifty, Suryakumar was trapped leg-before by Ngidi, who cleverly took pace off the delivery.

Also Read: Not Sachin! Arjun Tendulkar Reveals His Batting Hero

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Death over specialist Natarajan then dismissed Naman as MI continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Key Statistics

Most wickets in the first over in IPL

32 - Trent Boult (104 matches)

27 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (136 matches)

16 - Deepak Chahar (84 matches)*

15 - Praveen Kumar (89 matches)

Next Matches

April 5, 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad, 3.30pm IST

April 5, 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7.30pm IST

Also Read: IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 100 Sixes for SRH