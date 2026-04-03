IPL 2026: Has Varun Chakravarthy Lost His Mystery Magic?

Once a baffling mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy's recent performances are under scrutiny as batters appear to have cracked the code to his variations, impacting his effectiveness in both IPL and international cricket.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy's struggles continue: 2 IPL 2026 matches, no wickets. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Varun Chakravarthy, once a formidable mystery spinner, is facing challenges in maintaining his effectiveness.

His struggles became apparent during the T20 World Cup 2026, where batters started reading his variations.

Recent IPL performances indicate a continued decline, with batters picking up 'tells' in his action.

Confidence is a key factor, as Chakravarthy tends to rush deliveries when under pressure, affecting his rhythm.

Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, once known for leaving batters baffled with his mystery spin, now seems to have lost some of the magic.

His unusual bowling action, combined with subtle variations in flight, drift, and pace, used to leave batters guessing. But in recent IPL and international games, it feels like the batters have started to figure him out.

The signs first appeared during the T20 World Cup 2026. Chakravarthy began the tournament in brilliant form, taking nine wickets in his first four matches, including standout figures of 3/7 and 3/14 against Namibia and The Netherlands. Batters struggled to read him as he mixed leg-breaks, googlies, and variations in speed.

But as the Super 8 stage arrived, cracks started showing. Games against South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies exposed him, with figures like 1/47, 1/35, and 1/40. The semi-final against England was particularly tough -- 64 runs conceded for just one wicket -- indicating that batters had begun to read his release points and patterns.

IPL 2026 hasn't been any kinder. Against the Mumbai Indians in the opener, he gave away 48 runs without taking a wicket, showing less spin and drift than before.

At the Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he leaked 25 runs in a single over and finished with 0/31 from just two overs.

Analysing Chakravarthy's Bowling Struggles

Observers have noticed a pattern: Batters are picking up 'tells' in his action, forcing him to bowl faster and more predictably. If attacked early, he tends to lose rhythm, echoing the struggles that Kuldeep Yadav faced a few years back.

At the heart of the issue is confidence. When Chakravarthy feels exposed, he rushes deliveries to avoid getting hit rather than trying to outfox batters with flight and deception. Without support from his team and time to rebuild his rhythm, he risks becoming a predictable option -- especially in the powerplay, where spinners thrive on uncertainty.

Chakravarthy's magic is fading, and batters are starting to play him more easily.