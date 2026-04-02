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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Coach Hayden's Simple Act Wins Hearts

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Coach Hayden's Simple Act Wins Hearts

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 02, 2026 20:08 IST

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Matthew Hayden's humble act of cleaning the Gujarat Titans' dugout after an IPL practice has gone viral, showcasing his sportsmanship and inspiring fans worldwide.

Matthew Hayden

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden helps ground staff. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points

  • Matthew Hayden, now batting coach for Gujarat Titans, helped clean the team dugout after an IPL practice.
  • Hayden's gesture highlighted the importance of humility and respect in sports.
  • The act of kindness served as a reminder that true greatness extends beyond on-field achievements.

Matthew Hayden is winning hearts off the field as much as he did on it.

After the Gujarat Titans practice during in IPL 2026, the former World Cup winner was seen helping the ground staff clean the dugout.

 

Matthew Hayden

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

Now the batting coach for Gujarat Titans, Hayden’s gesture quickly went viral. Fans and players alike were reminded that true greatness isn’t just measured in runs or records but in character.

In a world where top athletes are often under the spotlight for every action, seeing an Australian legend quietly help the staff reminds us that cricket is about teamwork and respect. His simple act wasn’t just cleaning up -- it was a small lesson in humility and leading by example.

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