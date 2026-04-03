IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 100 Sixes for SRH

Abhishek Sharma joins David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad record books, becoming only the second player to smash 100 sixes for the franchise in the Indian Premier League.
Key Points
- Abhishek Sharma is now the second player to hit 100 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- David Warner remains the top six-hitter for SRH with 143 sixes.
- Sharma achieved the milestone during an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma became only the second batter after legendary David Warner to complete a century of sixes for the Orange franchise.
Abhishek achieved the milestone during his side's Indian Premier League match against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a quickfire 48 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of over 228.
Now, Abhishek has scored 101 sixes for SRH, with Warner still being the franchise's top-six-hitter with 143 maximums. In 76 matches and 73 innings for SRH, Abhishek has made 1,808 runs at an average of 26.58, with a strike rate of 162.88, including a century and nine fifties.