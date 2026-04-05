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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Dhoni's Return 'Soon', says CSK Captain Gaikwad

IPL 2026: Dhoni's Return 'Soon', says CSK Captain Gaikwad

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 20:15 IST

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Key Points

  • Dhoni played 14 games in IPL 2025 last year and batted lower down the order.
  • Dhoni had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement on August 15, 2020.
  • Gaikwad said Dhoni is making steady progress from his injury.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has given an encouragement update on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to the CSK side for IPL 2026.

CSK icon Dhoni will miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury, the franchise had said last week.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL after retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery in 2023

The 44-year-old's future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season. He played 14 games in IPL 2025 last year and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings.

He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement on August 15, 2020 and underwent a surgery in 2023.

Gaikwad revealed that Dhoni is making steady progress and could be available 'soon' for CSK.

'MS is getting back slowly. Sometimes it takes time, if he is ready to play, it will be soon,' he said during the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

 
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