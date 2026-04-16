IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock's ton and Naman Dhir's fifty revive Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock celebrates his century against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Quinton de Kock's unbeaten century and Naman Dhir's fifty rescued Mumbai Indians from a poor start against Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep Singh's early breakthroughs with key wickets put Mumbai Indians under pressure.

The 132-run partnership between de Kock and Dhir provided a strong platform for Mumbai Indians' innings.

Mumbai Indians recovered from 15/2 to post 195/6, showcasing resilience in their batting lineup.

A belligerent century from Quinton de Kock (112 not out) and a gritty 50 from Naman Dhir pulled Mumbai Indians out of doldrums and lifted them to a substantial 195/6 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Confined to warming the bench so far, de Kock replaced the injured Rohit Sharma and smacked his third IPL hundred to lead an inspirational fightback for the troubled Mumbai Indians, who had slipped to 15/2 in three overs and had their backs firmly pressed against the wall.

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IMAGE: Naman Dhir's 31-ball 50 contained three boundaries and as many sixes. Photograph: BCCI

The veteran South African was in his elements during his unbeaten ton -- a 60-ball 112 not out (8x4s, 7x6s) and his first in IPL since 2022 -- clobbering the ball powerfully on the leg-side and picking boundaries with precision and terrific timing on the off.

Arshdeep Singh makes early inroads

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/22) swung the ball precariously with immaculate lengths to snaffle two key wickets early on, while a third came late in the innings.

After beating Ryan Rickelton (2) persistently with deliveries that swung away from the left-hander, Arshdeep had the South African caught at deep square leg on a shortish ball.

He was all over India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), luring him outside off on the first ball and beating him with the swing to have a thick edge flying to short third.

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Dhir's promotion and vital partnership with De Kock

IMAGE: Quinton De Kock hit eight boundaries and seven sixes in his unbeaten 60-ball 112. Photograph: BCCI

With Suryakumar back in the hut and Tilak Varma (8) out of sorts, MI took a punt in promoting Dhir at No. 4 and the right-handed batter repaid the faith with a gutsy knock which required him to be patient.

Dhir was also lucky when on 10 as Yuzvendra Chahal spilled a sitter at short fine-leg off Marco Jansen in the fifth over. He was lucky again when a misjudgement in calling for a single in the next over did not result in him being run-out at the non-striker's end, as Shreyas Iyer missed the direct hit.

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IMAGE: Naman Dhir celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians once again had an underwhelming Powerplay -- 48 for 2 -- but the home camp was certainly relieved as there was no further damage.

The pair had already begun the reconstructing work, and there on neither de Kock nor Dhir made any error in their century stand.

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IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

De Kock and Dhir put on 132 off 68 balls in a robust third-wicket stand which not only revived MI but built a strong platform to push on for a big total, but the hosts could not manage scoring more than 10 an over.

With a strong bottom-hand stroke play, Dhir struck three sixes and as many fours and played a perfect second fiddle to de Kock. The partnership ended immediately after Dhir completed his half-century, hitting one straight to long-off.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after sending back Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

In the 18th over, Iyer had his arms spread wide in celebration after he caught the ball off Hardik Pandya (14) while being airborne over ropes at long-on and hurling it to Xavier Bartlett for a superbly-executed catch.

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Key Statistics:

Players with hundreds for three different franchises

• KL Rahul (Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals)

• Sanju Samson (Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings)

• Quinton de Kock (Delhi Daredevils, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbi Indians)

Highest individual scores for Mumbai Indians

• 114 not out: Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, Wankhede, 2008.

• 112 not out: Quinton de Kock vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2026.

• 109 not out: Rohit Sharma vs KKR, Kolkata, 2012.

• 105 not out: Rohit Sharma vs CSK, Wankhede, 2024.

Next Match:

April 17, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.