IPL 2026: DC's costly mistake? Bangar explains final over drama

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar dissects Delhi Capitals' heartbreaking one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, pinpointing a critical moment of hesitation that ultimately sealed their fate.

IMAGE: DC is standing at the fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to the sixth spot with a win and two losses. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanjay Bangar highlights Delhi Capitals' indecision in the final over as a key factor in their one-run loss to Gujarat Titans.

David Miller's refusal of a single on the second-to-last ball put immense pressure on the final delivery, contributing to the dramatic finish.

Shubman Gill's patient yet aggressive innings, supported by Jos Buttler, anchored Gujarat Titans' strong batting performance.

Delhi Capitals now holds the record for the most one-run defeats in IPL history, showcasing their struggles in close matches.

As Delhi Capitals narrowly lost to Gujarat Titans by just one run in Wednesday's Indian Premier League clash, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar analysed the nail-biting finish, pointing out a critical moment that may have cost the Capitals vital points.

With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller refused an easy single, taking the equation down to 2 off 1 ball.

Needing two runs off the final delivery, Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Bangar's Analysis of the Final Moments

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Bangar said, "You could sense how the situation unfolded when Vipraj Nigam came in. The game wasn't going to be about Miller all the way, but once Vipraj was dismissed, the responsibility fell entirely on Miller. Kuldeep Yadav bowled that particular delivery well and ensured Miller remained on strike. Miller then produced a brilliant 106-metre six over long-off."

Bangar noted that a moment of hesitation in the final over may have cost Delhi Capitals dearly. "There was a bit of indecision towards the end. Initially, he looked like he would go for the run on the second-to-last ball but then decided against it. That hesitation may have cost Delhi Capitals a chance, because the game could have gone into a Super Over depending on how the final ball played out. That indecision might have ultimately cost the Capitals a couple of points."

Shubman Gill's Key Innings

Reflecting on Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill's knock, who played a fantastic knock of 70, Bangar highlighted Gill's ability to combine patience and aggression, a quality that underpins the GT's strong top-order performance this season.

"Shubman Gill's innings was well supported from the other end, especially with Jos Buttler playing aggressively, which meant Gill didn't get much strike early in the Powerplay. He was 8 off his first eight balls and had the chance to settle in. He then built two important partnerships and played key shots when it mattered, including sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for six. He was able to bat deep and play the big shots when required. That kind of innings helps settle any doubts a batter might have, and Gill anchoring the innings at the top of the order makes a massive difference."

Delhi Capitals' Unwanted Record

DC now holds the unwanted record for the most one-run defeats in IPL history. Having suffered four such heartbreaks, against Chennai Super Kings (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2021), and their most recent came against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL on Wednesday.

Following this match, DC is standing at the fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to the sixth spot with a win and two losses. DC's winning start to the season comes to an end.