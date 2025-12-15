HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026 dates out, Chinnaswamy opener in doubt

IPL 2026 dates out, Chinnaswamy opener in doubt

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 23:48 IST

x

IPL Trophy

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to begin on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31, according to a Cricbuzz report published ahead of the mini-auction.

 

If confirmed, the tournament will run for a little over two months.

The venue for the opening match is yet to be finalised. While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru would ordinarily host the curtain-raiser at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the BCCI is still reviewing the venue’s status.

Hosting rights were withdrawn from the stadium following a tragic stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year, which claimed 11 lives. The venue has not staged a match since the incident.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Break The Bank?
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Break The Bank?
IPL 2026 Auction: Stars To Watch Out For
IPL 2026 Auction: Stars To Watch Out For
IPL Teams In Search Of New Captain
IPL Teams In Search Of New Captain
Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?
Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?
Delhi gives Messi's India Tour the perfect ending
Delhi gives Messi's India Tour the perfect ending

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II2:09

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian diaspora in Amman, Jordon3:08

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian diaspora in...

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White1:10

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO