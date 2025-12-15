IPL 2026 dates out, Chinnaswamy opener in doubt

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to begin on March 26, with the final scheduled for May 31, according to a Cricbuzz report published ahead of the mini-auction.

If confirmed, the tournament will run for a little over two months.

The venue for the opening match is yet to be finalised. While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru would ordinarily host the curtain-raiser at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the BCCI is still reviewing the venue’s status.

Hosting rights were withdrawn from the stadium following a tragic stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year, which claimed 11 lives. The venue has not staged a match since the incident.