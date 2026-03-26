'I've Had Enough': Siva Alleges Bias By Broadcast Teams

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reveals years of alleged colour discrimination and bias in cricket commentary, saying the trauma forced him to step away.

Key Points Laxman Sivaramakrishnan claims he faced colour bias and was deemed 'not presentable' for key broadcast roles.

Siva claims he was never assigned toss or post-match presentation duties.

Alleges producers were instructed not to put him on high-visibility segments.

Expresses frustration over mixed signals from BCCI production team.

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who spent over two decades behind the mic, has spoken about colour discrimination, racism and the quiet humiliation that, he says, eventually pushed him out of commentary.

It began with a brief post on social media last week. Siva announced he was stepping away from commentary. The reasons, he suggested, ran deeper than just professional choices.

In a candid interview to The Indian Express newspaper, he laid bare years of hurt.

For 23 years, Siva was part of the commentary circuit. Yet, he says, he was never considered for the toss or post-match presentations.

When he once asked a producer why, the answer, he claims, was blunt.

'They said, "We have been instructed by our bosses not to put you." They said it is to do with me not being presentable,' Siva revealed.

Siva's misplaced hope in BCCI

He also spoke of recent attempts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India production team to check on his well-being -- not directly, but through friends. For him, it stirred hope he now feels was misplaced.

'It created a false hope. I used to wait for calls. It is what I'd faced during my cricketing career. It is what caused me all the trauma. If they were not interested in giving me work, why call my friends to check on me?

'I didn't want to make the same mistake again. A sponge can only soak up to a level, after that it will break. How much more can I -- and should I -- take?" he said.

'From the age of fifteen to sixty -- forty-five years. I have been traumatised by all these things. I have had enough.'

Racism scars go back to his teens

The scars, he says, go back a long way.

At 14, as a net bowler at Chepauk, still in his whites, he was mistaken for ground staff by a senior India player and asked to clean his shoes.

'I just looked at him and said, "That's none of my business, you just do what you need to do".'

'I didn't know what racism or colour discrimination was. I was just wondering why this man had to react like this.'