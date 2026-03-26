HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'I've Had Enough': Siva Alleges Bias By Broadcast Teams

'I've Had Enough': Siva Alleges Bias By Broadcast Teams

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 18:33 IST

x

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reveals years of alleged colour discrimination and bias in cricket commentary, saying the trauma forced him to step away.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Key Points

  • Laxman Sivaramakrishnan claims he faced colour bias and was deemed 'not presentable' for key broadcast roles.
  • Siva claims he was never assigned toss or post-match presentation duties.
  • Alleges producers were instructed not to put him on high-visibility segments.
  • Expresses frustration over mixed signals from BCCI production team.
 

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who spent over two decades behind the mic, has spoken about colour discrimination, racism and the quiet humiliation that, he says, eventually pushed him out of commentary.

It began with a brief post on social media last week. Siva announced he was stepping away from commentary. The reasons, he suggested, ran deeper than just professional choices.

In a candid interview to The Indian Express newspaper, he laid bare years of hurt.

For 23 years, Siva was part of the commentary circuit. Yet, he says, he was never considered for the toss or post-match presentations.

When he once asked a producer why, the answer, he claims, was blunt.

'They said, "We have been instructed by our bosses not to put you." They said it is to do with me not being presentable,' Siva revealed.

Siva's misplaced hope in BCCI

He also spoke of recent attempts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India production team to check on his well-being -- not directly, but through friends. For him, it stirred hope he now feels was misplaced.

'It created a false hope. I used to wait for calls. It is what I'd faced during my cricketing career. It is what caused me all the trauma. If they were not interested in giving me work, why call my friends to check on me?

'I didn't want to make the same mistake again. A sponge can only soak up to a level, after that it will break. How much more can I -- and should I -- take?" he said.

'From the age of fifteen to sixty -- forty-five years. I have been traumatised by all these things. I have had enough.'

Racism scars go back to his teens

The scars, he says, go back a long way.

At 14, as a net bowler at Chepauk, still in his whites, he was mistaken for ground staff by a senior India player and asked to clean his shoes.

'I just looked at him and said, "That's none of my business, you just do what you need to do".'

'I didn't know what racism or colour discrimination was. I was just wondering why this man had to react like this.'

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'Ignored for years': Siva alleges discrimination before exit
'Ignored for years': Siva alleges discrimination before exit
'I have been colour discriminated all my life'
'I have been colour discriminated all my life'
'Won't Make the Start': Cummins Plots IPL 2026 Return
'Won't Make the Start': Cummins Plots IPL 2026 Return
Du Plessis on Gautam Gambhir's Leadership and KKR's Success
Du Plessis on Gautam Gambhir's Leadership and KKR's Success
IPL 2026: Emerging Talents to Watch
IPL 2026: Emerging Talents to Watch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amid War, This LPG Vessel's Arrival Is a Huge Win for India 3:48

Amid War, This LPG Vessel's Arrival Is a Huge Win for India

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe1:00

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe

Sonam Bajwa Sets the Red Carpet on Fire in a Stunning Black Dress 1:25

Sonam Bajwa Sets the Red Carpet on Fire in a Stunning...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO