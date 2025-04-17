HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why was Riyan Parag Forced to Change Bat Mid-Match?

Why was Riyan Parag Forced to Change Bat Mid-Match?

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 09:12 IST

x

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag appeared to explain that the bat had already been inspected earlier and that no changes had been made. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag found himself in the middle of an unusual moment during his side's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, when he was asked to change his bat after it failed to pass the umpire's gauge test.

The incident unfolded when Parag walked out to bat after RR skipper Sanju Samson was forced to retire hurt due to an injury. As part of the updated playing conditions introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India this season, on-field umpires are now empowered to check whether bats conform to specified size and dimension regulations using a specially designed gauge.

When the umpires conducted the routine check on Parag's bat, it was found to be non-compliant. As a result, he was asked to switch to a different bat before resuming his innings.

 

Parag, clearly not amused, tried to reason with the umpires. He appeared to explain that the bat had already been inspected earlier and that no changes had been made. During this exchange, the camera cut to Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid. Known for his stoic demeanour, Dravid wore an eerily blank expression — even by his standards. The legendary cricketer didn’t appear pleased, yet managed to maintain a composed, straight face throughout the episode.

The incident sparked a lively discussion in the commentary box. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann quipped, "Riyan Parag has just about passed the batometre (gauge). A few issues at first but seems to have squeezed in. Everyone is going on here."

His fellow commentator added insight into what Parag might have been saying to the officials, "You know what he's telling the umpire there? You've already checked my bat in the dressing room. Why are you checking it again? And it finally goes through. He plays with the same bat. Players tend to be a bit fussy about their match bats."

This isn’t the first time a player has been asked to swap bats mid-game this season. Kolkata Knight Riders duo Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje also had to change their bats earlier in the tournament after they failed to clear the gauge test.

The new bat-checking regulation was introduced by the BCCI ahead of IPL 2025 in an effort to maintain a fair balance between bat and ball in T20 cricket.

Under this rule, the bats of opening batters are inspected by the fourth umpire before they take the field, while those of subsequent batters are checked by the on-field umpires before the player takes guard.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Yorker Master Starc Rattled RR
How Yorker Master Starc Rattled RR
Sandeep Sharma's unflattering IPL record
Sandeep Sharma's unflattering IPL record
Did RR Miss A Trick By Keeping Rana Out?
Did RR Miss A Trick By Keeping Rana Out?
IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win
IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win
'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'
'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 2

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

Raveena's mast mast look!1:21

Raveena's mast mast look!

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard' for the big stage5:44

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard'...

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held deliberations1:10

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD