How Yorker Master Starc Rattled RR Batters

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the Super Over in their Indian Premier League match in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Needing 12 runs in the Super Over, DC got them in four balls.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the Super Over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the 20th over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

In the Super Over too, he bowled brilliantly, using all his reservoir of experience to nail yorker after yorker with pinpoint accuracy.

Stats

Mitchell Starc has won five player-of-the-match IPL awards; 3 against SRH and 2 against RR.

Player-of-the-match Starc, who opened the bowling for DC, started off with a 2-run over, but was smashed for 19 runs off his second over by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He returned to bowl the 18th over and got Nitish Rana's key wicket when RR were cruising along, needing only 27 off 14 balls. DC were desperately looking for a wicket and the Australian did not let his skipper down.

He switched to over the wicket and sent in a nasty inswinging yorker, and Rana, who had already shuffled across, tried to clip it but missed the ball completely. It was plumb in front and Rana did not bother to review the on-field umpire's decision. Starc conceded just 8 off his third over.

RR needed 9 off the final over with seven wickets in hand. Then came Starc to do his thing. He conceded four singles and two braces off his first five balls before Dhruv Jurel was runout off the final ball attempting a second run.

To score off Starc one had to take a chance, but despite having wickets in hand, RR batters refused to be creative and innovative as Starc finished his quota with 36-1.

In the Super Over too, Starc was a personification of accuracy. He started with a dot ball before Shimron Hetmyer hit him for a boundary over deep mid-wicket as Starc missed the yorker length delivery. Then he conceded a single to long-on.

Off the fourth ball of the over which was a low full toss, Riyan Parag smashed him for a boundary over backward point. To make it worse, it was a back foot no-ball. However, Starc came back strongly and sent in another toe-crushing yorker, Parag tried to clip it but missed.

As the ball veered away hitting his pads, Parag tried to steal a run, but 'Keeper K L Rahul was quick to collect the ball and throw it to Starc, who whipped the bails off in no time. It was the second dot ball of the over.

The Super Over Stars

The win against RR was DC's fourth Super Over win in five games. Won against SRH (2021), Punjab Kings (2020), KKR (2019) and lost to RCB (2015).

The next ball saw Hetmyer attempting a second run after playing a low full-toss to deep mid-wicket and running Jaiswal out. It was two in two for RR as they ended the Super Over on 11-2 off five balls.

Requiring 12 to win the Super Over, Rahul and Tristan Stubbs made light work of the chase and finished the game with 2 balls to spare.

Starc, who lived up to his top billing after getting Rs 11.75 crore (Rs 117.5 million) to play in the glitzy league, once again showcased his strength to assume control when the game appeared to be slipping away.

Photographs: BCCI