Why Virat doesn't want Chikara as his roommate

Why Virat doesn't want Chikara as his roommate

May 02, 2025 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli and Swastik Chikara

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Swastik Chikara. Photograph: RCB/X

Virat Kohli is always open to new players approaching him and never hesitates to share his thoughts with the younger.

But Kohli playfully revealed there is player from Royal Challengers Bengaluru he wouldn't want to share his room with.

 

On a video clip shared on RCB's X handle, Kohli was asked about a teammate that he would not like to have as his roommate and a mate he would like to share his room with and the former captain jokingly replied: 'I would say Swastik Chikara, because he does not leave me alone, so, definitely not him (Swastik),' Kohli replied.

'But one guy who is really funny but has opened up with me properly is Jitesh. (Sharma). I want to see that really fun, raw side of him because I can see it in his eyes; he has that mischief about him. He is very street smart; you can see on the field that he finds different ways of looking at things. So, I would like to get to know him more,' he concluded.

Swastik Chikara is a 19-year-old batter, who rose to fame with a hat-trick of centuries in the UP T20 League in 2023.

One of the many memes

IMAGE: One of the many memes around Virat Kohli and Swastik Chikara. Photograph: RCB/X

He has also a handful of domestic matches for Uttar Pradesh.

Chikara has been the subject of many hilarious memes on social media because of his repeated presence around Virat, carrying water for Virat. One meme doing the rounds is Chikara is

His obsession with Kohli is such that his teammates made jokes asking: 'Why are you being Kohli's constant shadow?' to which Chikara replied: 'I just take care of him, ensure he gets his water. I am happy to serve water to my brother.'

