'Time for Dhoni to rest'

'Time for Dhoni to rest'

REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2025 09:55 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had said earlier this month he will decide on his IPL future after working hard for 6-8 months. Photograph: BCCI

India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder Joginder Sharma believes it is time for Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni to 'rest'.

Five-time IPL champions CSK struggled in IPL 2025 as they crashed out in the group stages with just three wins from 12 matches.

After captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL with injury, veteran Dhoni took the mantle of leading the beleaguered CSK but he was unable to revive their fortunes.

Speculations have been going around about the 43-year-old's IPL future after his family came to Chepauk last month for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni batting down in the batting order fuelled the rumour mill, especially after CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that Dhoni can't bat for "10

overs running full stick."

Joginder, who was Dhoni's final over masterstroke in the title clash against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, believes it is time for the veteran wicketkeeper to bid adieu to his 18-year-long journey in the IPL.

 

"Considering Mahi's fitness level, he should play up to prove his fitness, but I believe it is time for him to rest," Joginder told ANI.

Earlier this month, Dhoni said he will decide on his IPL future after working hard for 6-8 months and assessing whether his body can cope with the demands of the game.

"After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now, but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," he said after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8, 2025.

REDIFF CRICKET
