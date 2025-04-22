HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fielding, opening woes hurting us: Rahane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 22, 2025 00:35 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane admitted the batting group hasn't pulled its weight. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his team's struggles at the top of the order this season are proving costly, after yet another underwhelming batting display ended in a 39-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Kolkata on Monday.

Chasing 199, KKR batters stuttered to 159/8.

 

"I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball. You expect good opening starts, but that's what we're struggling with throughout the tournament. We need to learn as quickly as possible," Rahane said a the post-match presentation ceremony.

While KKR bowlers have shown steady improvement, Rahane admitted the batting group hasn't pulled its weight.

"The pitch was a little slow, but when we were bowling we thought something below 210 or 200 would be good. We need to bat better, especially in the middle overs. We need better opening starts, no complaints from our bowlers. Every game they're improving."

Fielding too let KKR down against GT.

"Fielding is something in our control, if you can save 15-20 runs that's always better. It's all about attitude, but the guys are working hard."

"This format is about being brave as a batter, you can't think too much about the past, just learn from the mistakes and take your chances, have a positive mindset."

"If you think about getting out, you will get out. Instead you should think about scoring runs or hitting boundaries," Rahane said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
