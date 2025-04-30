HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Kuldeep Slaps Rinku, Fans Shocked and Furious

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
April 30, 2025 11:13 IST

With fan outrage growing and no official word from either players or the franchises, all eyes are now on how the situation will be handled in the coming days.

Kuldeep Yadav

SEE: Why did Kuldeep Yadav slap Rinku Singh twice? Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Irate Lobster/X

In a moment that has set social media ablaze, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav was caught on live television slapping Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh not once, but twice following their IPL clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

 

The incident occurred moments after Delhi Capitals suffered their second consecutive home defeat, falling short by 14 runs against defending champions KKR.

In a now-viral clip, Kuldeep, Rinku, and a few other players can be seen sharing a laugh near the boundary. Out of the blue, Kuldeep playfully slapped Rinku across the face. While Rinku initially appeared surprised and slightly embarrassed, Kuldeep slapped him again -- this time triggering a visibly annoyed response from the KKR batter.

 

There was no audio in the clip, and commentators didn’t address the exchange during the post-match show, leaving the true context behind Kuldeep’s actions unclear. However, the incident has drawn heavy criticism online, with many fans branding it 'unacceptable' and calling it Kuldeep’s 'worst behaviour'. Some even demanded action from the BCCI, with calls for suspension surfacing on X (formerly Twitter).

Though sources suggest the two India teammates share a good rapport off the field, Rinku’s reaction suggested he was anything but amused. Given his vital 36 off 25 in a high-pressure game, Rinku’s composure seemed to be tested yet again -- this time, unexpectedly, after the match.

With fan outrage growing and no official word from either player or the franchises, all eyes are now on how the situation will be handled in the coming days.

REDIFF CRICKET
