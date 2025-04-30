Are Delhi Capitals Crumbling at the Worst Time?

It's now or never for DC. If they don't find their mojo soon, they could be left watching the playoffs from the sidelines.



IMAGE: DC are rapidly losing ground, with four defeats in their last six matches derailing what once looked like a commanding campaign. Photograph: BCCI

Just a few weeks ago, Delhi Capitals looked like one of the most settled teams in IPL 2025 -- four wins from four, momentum firmly on their side, and a playoff berth well within reach. But since their heartbreaking loss to Mumbai Indians at home, the wheels have started to wobble. Now, they’re struggling to keep pace, having lost 4 of their last 6.

From Cruise Control to Crisis

The 14-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday night marks DC’s second consecutive defeat and fourth in six matches, transforming what once seemed like a smooth path to a top-two finish into a nerve-wracking scramble for playoff qualification. More concerning is that three of those four losses have been at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The cracks are showing, and the team’s inability to close out matches under pressure is beginning to haunt them.

The MI Collapse: The Turning Point

The rot truly began on April 13 when Delhi, chasing 206 against Mumbai, were cruising thanks to Karun Nair’s blistering knock. But a devastating late collapse saw them fall short, handing Mumbai a stunning victory. That match didn't just cost them two points — it seems to have broken their rhythm and confidence.

Since then, DC’s middle order has looked increasingly fragile. The batting depth that once seemed their strength is now a glaring weakness, and the confidence they had in their ability to execute in pressure situations has all but evaporated.

Home Comforts? Not Anymore

Delhi’s struggles at home have only compounded their problems. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, once their stronghold, has now become a site of vulnerability. They’ve been outplayed by Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata, all in their own backyard. This sudden decline in form at home, coupled with a lack of penetrative bowling and a faltering middle order, has raised serious concerns about their ability to finish games when it matters most.

The Road Ahead: No Margin for Error

Currently sitting on 12 points from 10 games, Delhi Capitals are still in the top four, but their margin for error is dangerously thin. With only four matches remaining, they can’t afford another slip-up: against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 5, Punjab Kings on May 8, Gujarat Titans on May 11, and Mumbai Indians on May 15.

Two wins from these four matches should take them to 16 points, which historically has been enough for a playoff spot. However, any further missteps, especially with their Net Run Rate at +0.362, could leave them at the mercy of other results.

The real challenge for DC is psychological, not just mathematical. Can they bounce back from this slump? Can they reclaim their dominance at home and restore belief in their ability to finish under pressure? And, most crucially, can their middle order step up when the team needs it most?

It’s now or never for them. If they don’t find their mojo soon, they could be left watching the playoffs from the sidelines.