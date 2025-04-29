Price tag pressure? Iyer's flop show for KKR continues

IMAGE: KKR's Venkatesh Iyer is turning out to be one of the biggest flops of IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer's poor run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued with another single-digit score against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Iyer made just seven runs off five before being dismissed by DC skipper Axar Patel.

The other single-digit scores came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (6 off 7 balls), Mumbai Indians (3 off 9 balls) and Punjab Kings (7 off 4 balls).

In 10 matches and seven innings this season, Iyer has made just 142 runs at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 139.21 with a best score of 60.

The southpaw, who was signed for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million) by KKR, is turning out to be one of the biggest flops of the season.

There was significant hype around him after KKR re-signed him after a bidding war. He is the third most expensive player after Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025.

KKR were tempted to re-sign him after being impressed by his performance in 2024 season, where he played a crucial role in KKR's first title win in 10 years and their overall third, with 370 runs in 15 matches and 13 innings at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of over 158. Two of his four fifties came in the qualifier and the final.

Since his IPL debut with KKR in 2021, Iyer has scored 1,468 runs at an average of 29.95 and a strike rate of over 137 in 56 innings.

2023 was his most prolific season as he amassed 404 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.85 and strike rate of over 145.