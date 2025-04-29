HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Combined effort takes KKR past 200 vs DC

IPL PIX: Combined effort takes KKR past 200 vs DC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 21:56 IST

x

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi on Tuesday

SCORECARD

Rinku Angkrish

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh steadied the KKR innings with a 46-ball 61 runs partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' top-order gave them a blazing start but the middle order failed to capitalise on it as they posted 204 for nine against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Coming into the game with three losses in their last five matches, KKR got off to a flying start as Sunil Narine (27) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) put on the team's highest opening stand of the season -- 48 runs off just 17 balls -- after DC skipper Axar Patel (2/27) won the toss and opted to bowl.

However, the defending champions faltered in the middle overs and managed 45 runs in the last five overs as DC pulled back things in the death overs.

Vipraj

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar celebrate the wicket of Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

On a better batting surface compared to the previous game, Narine took the attack to Dushmantha Chameera (1/46), smashing him for 25 runs in an over that included two sixes -- one of them a one-handed slog over midwicket -- and a four.

Gurbaz then took on Mitchell Starc, hitting two boundaries and a six before edging to Abhishek Porel in the third over, ending the opening stand.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (26) continued the momentum, hitting Starc for a six and a four, and then adding a couple of more boundaries off Mukesh Kumar to take KKR to 79/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Rahane

IMAGE: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

However, KKR stuttered in the middle overs as DC spinners struck back.

Vipraj Nigam (2/41) trapped Narine leg-before, before Axar Patel removed Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer (7) in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 117/4 in 10 overs.

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) steadied the innings with Rinku Singh (36), the duo adding 61 runs off 46 balls. Raghuvanshi struck two big sixes off Vipraj, while Rinku targeted Kuldeep Yadav for two boundaries and a six in a 17-run over that helped KKR cross the 150-run mark.

Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

There was a moment of misjudgment when wicketkeeper Porel didn't support Axar's appeal for a catch down the leg side against Rinku. UltraEdge later showed an edge.

KKR kept their run rate above 10 for most part but lost momentum again as both Raghuvanshi and Rinku departed in quick succession, falling to Chameera and Vipraj respectively, just when they looked to accelerate.

 

Andre Russell blasted two fours and a six to take KKR past the 200-mark. But KKR lost three wickets in as many balls with Starc picking up two wickets in his dramatic last over. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bishop on the 'big shift in Indian cricket'
Bishop on the 'big shift in Indian cricket'
Why Prabhsimran is confident of Punjab making playoffs
Why Prabhsimran is confident of Punjab making playoffs
'Just a lucky day'? Gill downplays 14-YO's brilliance
'Just a lucky day'? Gill downplays 14-YO's brilliance
Dhoni's gift leaves Chahal beaming until Maxwell steps in
Dhoni's gift leaves Chahal beaming until Maxwell steps in
Embattled CSK host erratic Punjab, eye turnaround
Embattled CSK host erratic Punjab, eye turnaround

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Your Summer Fix For Just Rs 10

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

VIDEOS

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam attack response3:28

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam...

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look1:00

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against Pakistan13:24

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD