Bumrah, Karun Make Peace With A Hug

April 15, 2025 14:58 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hugs Karun Nair after the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/X
 

Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair hugged after an intense mid-match altercation during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Karun, playing his first IPL match in three years, collided with Bumrah while running a second run.

With his eyes on the ball, Karun accidentally bumped into the Mumbai Indians pacer, who was already fuming after being taken to the cleaners by the Delhi Capitals batter, who came in as the Impact Player.

Karun, who scored a blistering 26 off just nine deliveries against Bumrah, was quick to apologise. However, a visibly annoyed Bumrah, hinting that the contact was intentional, initially refused to accept the apology.

Karun even approached MI Skipper Hardik Pandya to explain his version of the incident.

After the match, the two players met and explained to each other their version of the clash before it ended in a handshake and hug -- putting the heated moment behind them.

In a few weeks, Bumrah could well be captaining an Indian team in England with Karun in it.

