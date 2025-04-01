Rohit's IPL 2025 Slump: Can He Bounce Back?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact, failing to convert starts. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma's poor run in IPL 2025 has become a major talking point among fans and experts.

The former Mumbai Indians captain has struggled to make an impact, failing to convert starts and adding to MI's top-order woes.

Coming in as an Impact Player, Rohit managed just 13 off 12 balls in MI's chase of 117. He struck a six off a free hit against Harshit Rana but soon fell to Andre Russell, miscuing a short ball straight to Harshit.

While MI cruised to a comfortable eight wicket win in 12.5 overs, Rohit's inability to anchor the innings once again stood out.

Rohit's struggles this season began in MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings, where he registered a four ball duck. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him with an inswinger, caught at mid-wicket by Shivam Dube.

His second outing wasn't much better. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he started well with two boundaries off Mohammed Siraj but was bowled on the next ball, managing just 8 off 4 balls.



Now, with only 21 runs in three innings, Rohit's form has become a concern for MI, who need their experienced opener to fire at the top.

Just weeks ago, Rohit was in sublime form during the Champions Trophy, playing a match-winning 76 off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand. However, his current IPL performances have been a stark contrast.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan quipped that Rohit should imagine himself in India's blue jersey rather than MI's to rediscover his form.

Social media has been flooded with memes, with fans questioning whether he can bounce back.

With the tournament still in its early stages, can Rohit turn things around? Or will his lean patch continue to haunt MI?