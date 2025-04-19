Patidar Smashes His Way Into IPL History

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar crossed the landmark in just 30 innings. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has carved out a special place in IPL history, becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in the tournament.

Patidar crossed the landmark in just 30 innings, sitting just behind Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, who achieved the feat in 25.

In doing so, Patidar has leapfrogged legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom took 31 innings to reach the same milestone. Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma is next in line, having taken 33 innings.

What truly sets Patidar apart, however, is a remarkable first: he is the only Indian batter in IPL history to reach 1,000 runs while maintaining an average above 35 and a strike rate over 150 — a rare combination that highlights both his consistency and explosiveness.

While he couldn't make a big impact in today’s rain-affected clash against Punjab Kings, scoring 23 off 18 balls, Patidar’s form and leadership remain crucial to RCB’s hopes this season.