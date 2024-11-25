News
'Let's play with fire....': Ishan Kishan joins SRH

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 25, 2024 00:38 IST
Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Photograph: SRH/X

Ishan Kishan, one of India's most explosive wicket-keeper batters, has found a new home in the Indian Premier League.

The talented cricketer was snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the recent IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

The bid began on Rs 2 crore, and MI straightaway got into action to ensure a reunion. Punjab Kings joined the action for the in-demand explosive wicketkeeper batter. As the bid escalated to Rs 5 crore, MI pulled out, and Delhi Capitals decided to have a taste of the action.

The back and forth continued, but PBKS stood in the firm position of taking away Kishan, with the bid standing at Rs 10 crore. As things looked almost done and dusted, SRH arrived to add more firepower to their batting unit. They landed the winning bid, which stood at Rs 11.25 crore.

 

Speaking in a video by SRH, Kishan said, "Hi Hyderabad, I'm super stoked to be joining this incredible team and be part of this amazing franchise. Looking forward to work with each one of you and Orange Army, let's play with fire."

 

REDIFF SPORTS
