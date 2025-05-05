'Prabhsimran's consistency is exceptional'

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh blasted a 48-ball 91 at a staggering strike rate of 189.58 to propel Punjab to their seventh win of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary spinner and former Indian head coach Anil Kumble has heaped rich praises on Punjab Kings' young opener Prabhsimran Singh, who had a splendid outing with the willow against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

The 24-year-old diminutive opener blasted a 48-ball 91 at a staggering strike rate of 189.58 to propel Punjab to their seventh win of the season.

The right-hander, who was named the Player of the Match, is currently the seventh-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, aggregating 437 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 170.03 and an average of 39.72. He also has four half-centuries under his belt with the highest score being 91.

Speaking at the Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Kumble said, "He's certainly shown that he can play all around the ground -- ramp shots, pull, hook, reverse slog, sweep -- he's got it all. What's been exceptional this season is his consistency. In the last three games, he's delivered -- today he was dropped on 21 but he made full use of the reprieve, ensuing his runs mattered deep into the innings. He's been outstanding for Punjab."

Coming to the match, a fighting half-century by Ayush Badoni and his 81-run stand with Abdul Samad were the only bright spots for LSG as they suffered a 37-run loss at the HPCA stadium in Dharmasala.

Punjab are currently second on the points table with 15 points while LSG are languishing at seventh spot with 10 points.