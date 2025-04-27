HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
More pain for Rishabh Pant after MI thrashing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 27, 2025 23:02 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: LSG captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant was on Sunday fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Sunday.

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," the IPL said in a release.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

 

Mumbai Indians scored 215/7 and then bowled out LSG for 161 to record their fifth consecutive victory this season and jump to second in the points table.

Pant failed with the bat as he scored just four runs to continue his poor showing in IPL 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
