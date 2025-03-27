HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
KKR Vs RR: VOTE! Whose Catch Was Better?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
March 27, 2025
March 27, 2025 18:03 IST

Opener Quinton de Kock's marvellous batting performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders storm to victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the sixth IPL 2025 game at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Two impressive catches from the match...

 

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock runs from his position to follow the ball and complete the catch to remove Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

After Sanju Samson's early wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag put on a mini-fightback.

Parag stepped on the gas and in no time had clobbered three sixes while stealing singles.

In the 8th over, just after he sent a Varun Chakravarthy ball for a six, the bowler came back superbly to exact revenge.

Parag attempted to go after a length delivery outside off-stump, only to get the toe-end of the bat. The ball flew up in the air, de Kock called for it, flung his helmet and followed the ball right till the very end to complete a superb catch.

Andre Russell

Impact player Shubham Dubey struggled to middle the ball. All he could muster was singles and only a solitary boundary a ball before his dismissal.

When on 9 off 12 balls, he went to cut the short and wide ball, slashed at it only to play it straight to Andre Russell at deep point.

Russell's catch put paid to any big total Rajasthan may have had in mind.

Whose Catch Was Better? De Kock's Or Russell's? Vote!

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
