SEE: Inside Andre Russell's Wild Birthday Bash

April 29 turned out to be a day to remember for Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Andre Russell — not just because it was his 36th birthday, but because his teammates gifted him the one thing he truly wanted: a win.

After KKR edged past Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in a crucial IPL clash, Russell’s wish for a birthday victory was granted. Speaking after the match, an elated Russell said, “We had a chat in the team meeting before this game, and the guys wanted a win on my birthday. No other gift would have mattered.”

He also thanked the IPL for the perfect scheduling, “This is one of the most amazing leagues in cricket. To schedule a match on my birthday, I should say thank you to them. It was a total team effort.”

But the real celebration began once the team returned to the hotel.

Two cakes were waiting — one for the win and one for the big man’s big day. What followed was classic KKR camaraderie: a full-blown cake smash celebration with teammates like Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana and mentor Abhishek Nayar joining in on the fun.

Russell was covered in cake, laughter echoed through the room.

A crucial win, a birthday bash, and a cake-filled celebration — Andre Russell couldn't have asked for a better night.