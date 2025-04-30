HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Inside Andre Russell's Wild Birthday Bash

SEE: Inside Andre Russell's Wild Birthday Bash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 30, 2025 11:08 IST

x

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell was covered in cake, laughter echoed through the room. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KKR/X

April 29 turned out to be a day to remember for Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Andre Russell — not just because it was his 36th birthday, but because his teammates gifted him the one thing he truly wanted: a win.

 

After KKR edged past Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in a crucial IPL clash, Russell’s wish for a birthday victory was granted. Speaking after the match, an elated Russell said, “We had a chat in the team meeting before this game, and the guys wanted a win on my birthday. No other gift would have mattered.”

He also thanked the IPL for the perfect scheduling, “This is one of the most amazing leagues in cricket. To schedule a match on my birthday, I should say thank you to them. It was a total team effort.”

But the real celebration began once the team returned to the hotel.

 

Two cakes were waiting — one for the win and one for the big man’s big day. What followed was classic KKR camaraderie: a full-blown cake smash celebration with teammates like Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana and mentor Abhishek Nayar joining in on the fun.

Russell was covered in cake, laughter echoed through the room.

A crucial win, a birthday bash, and a cake-filled celebration — Andre Russell couldn't have asked for a better night.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bat. Ball. Brilliance. Narine fuels KKR's playoff dream
Bat. Ball. Brilliance. Narine fuels KKR's playoff dream
KKR skipper Rahane shares what clicked vs DC
KKR skipper Rahane shares what clicked vs DC
IPL PIX: Narine's spell spins KKR to vital win over DC
IPL PIX: Narine's spell spins KKR to vital win over DC
Price tag pressure? Iyer's flop show for KKR continues
Price tag pressure? Iyer's flop show for KKR continues
Are Delhi Capitals Crumbling at the Worst Time?
Are Delhi Capitals Crumbling at the Worst Time?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 2

Nothing Launches Slim CMF Phone 2 Pro

webstory image 3

Get Your Summer Fix For Just Rs 10

VIDEOS

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'1:10

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of...

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam attack response3:28

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD