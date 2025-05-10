History Repeats! RCB In Form, IPL Halted

IMAGE: RCB dreams on hold again, fans left heartbroken. Photograph: BCCI

As IPL 2025 was shaping up for an exciting finish, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in peak form.

Just as the team looked set to make a strong push for the playoffs, the tournament was suspended by the BCCI due to the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This unexpected turn of events left RCB fans heartbroken, as their team's dreams of lifting the IPL trophy were put on hold once again.

With only 16 matches remaining, including the playoffs and final, the suspension has cast uncertainty over the fate of IPL 2025, but loyal RCB supporters continue to hold onto hope for a brighter future.

Many fans pointed to the team's 'bad luck,' recalling that in IPL 2021, RCB were also in good form before the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the disappointment, fans remained hopeful for next season, with some saying, 'Nothing over the country. Love you RCB, we'll try again next year. You've done a great job this time. Lots of love.'

Others, though heartbroken, echoed the sentiment that national interest must come first.

'I'm so sad the IPL got suspended, but I can't do anything. The nation comes first. When will RCB win? I don't know, but I love that team so much. Praying for our soldiers who are giving it all to protect us. Just feeling numb..!' said another fan.

A few RCB fans, still holding out hope, shared AI-generated images of Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy.