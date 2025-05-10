HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » History Repeats! RCB In Form, IPL Halted

History Repeats! RCB In Form, IPL Halted

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 09:53 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: RCB dreams on hold again, fans left heartbroken. Photograph: BCCI
 

As IPL 2025 was shaping up for an exciting finish, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in peak form.

Just as the team looked set to make a strong push for the playoffs, the tournament was suspended by the BCCI due to the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This unexpected turn of events left RCB fans heartbroken, as their team's dreams of lifting the IPL trophy were put on hold once again.

With only 16 matches remaining, including the playoffs and final, the suspension has cast uncertainty over the fate of IPL 2025, but loyal RCB supporters continue to hold onto hope for a brighter future.

Many fans pointed to the team's 'bad luck,' recalling that in IPL 2021, RCB were also in good form before the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the disappointment, fans remained hopeful for next season, with some saying, 'Nothing over the country. Love you RCB, we'll try again next year. You've done a great job this time. Lots of love.'

Others, though heartbroken, echoed the sentiment that national interest must come first.

'I'm so sad the IPL got suspended, but I can't do anything. The nation comes first. When will RCB win? I don't know, but I love that team so much. Praying for our soldiers who are giving it all to protect us. Just feeling numb..!' said another fan.

A few RCB fans, still holding out hope, shared AI-generated images of Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy.

RCB fans

RCB fans

RCB fans

RCB fans

RCB fans

RCB

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pandemic... And Now War! What It Takes To Halt The IPL
Pandemic... And Now War! What It Takes To Halt The IPL
IPL in September? Here's what we know so far
IPL in September? Here's what we know so far
'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers
'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers
Kumble picks this player to lead India in Tests
Kumble picks this player to lead India in Tests
After Rohit, Who??
After Rohit, Who??

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in precision strikes0:19

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in...

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam3:00

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours1:08

Martyr soldier Suraj Singh cremated with full state honours

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD