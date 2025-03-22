HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Are Rajasthan Royals Being Defensive?

Are Rajasthan Royals Being Defensive?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 17:24 IST

x

 

SEE: Rajasthan Royals have a message for fans. Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X
 

Rajasthan Royals made a massive shake-up in the squad for IPL 2025.

They retained only 6 players and invested heavily in a slew of domestic youngsters at the mega auction.

This has created a massive debate online about the Rahul Dravid-coached team's ability and desire to lift the trophy this season.

In an attempt to ease fans' worries, the franchise has released a skit on their social media handles as a reminder of how the team lifted the trophy in the inaugural season with a young squad.

'A message to all Royals' the message stamped on the video on X.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024 after losing the Qualifier 2.

Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
Can MI Break Opening Match Curse?
Can MI Break Opening Match Curse?
All About IPL 2025: Dates, Format, Fixtures, Squads
All About IPL 2025: Dates, Format, Fixtures, Squads
Will SRH's Big Hitters Dominate IPL 2025?
Will SRH's Big Hitters Dominate IPL 2025?
The Indian Premier League In Numbers
The Indian Premier League In Numbers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

On Sheetala Ashtami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

webstory image 3

Tandoori Magic: 10 Recipes For Tandoori Delicacies

VIDEOS

World Water Day: Transforming Gujarat - Impact of Sujalam Sufalam Initiative2:34

World Water Day: Transforming Gujarat - Impact of Sujalam...

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar2:30

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Manipur crisis: Delegation of SC Judges visits relief camp in voilence-hit state3:36

Manipur crisis: Delegation of SC Judges visits relief...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD