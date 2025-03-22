Are Rajasthan Royals Being Defensive?

SEE: Rajasthan Royals have a message for fans. Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals made a massive shake-up in the squad for IPL 2025.

They retained only 6 players and invested heavily in a slew of domestic youngsters at the mega auction.

This has created a massive debate online about the Rahul Dravid-coached team's ability and desire to lift the trophy this season.

In an attempt to ease fans' worries, the franchise has released a skit on their social media handles as a reminder of how the team lifted the trophy in the inaugural season with a young squad.

'A message to all Royals' the message stamped on the video on X.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024 after losing the Qualifier 2.