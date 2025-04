IPL power-hitting provides bowlers more chances: Boult

'If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult says from a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities. Photograph: BCCI

Batters take power-hitting to another level in the IPL, but the "bowlers will have their day" if they focus on staying aggressive without compromising accuracy, says Mumbai Indians star seamer Trent Boult.

Teams are consistently crossing 200-plus totals in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich T20 league and breaching the 300-run barrier is also being talked about by experts and players.

Boult said T20 cricket has evolved with batters finding ways to hit big shots, but that also presents the bowlers an opportunity to bag wickets.

"No doubt, a 300-plus score will be reached in this tournament. The ball seems to be travelling further, though I'd like to believe it's still swinging in some parts of the country," said Boult, on JioHotstar's special series 'Gen Gold'.

"From a bowling perspective, the only positive is that batsmen are coming hard, which creates opportunities. If we focus on being accurate, stay aggressive, and give it a real crack, bowlers will have their day at some point. That's what fans want to see, and I'm sure there'll be plenty watching."

The New Zealander said bowling at death has become a huge challenge and his endeavour has been to keep getting better and never let with his skills or performance dip.

"I'm constantly pushing myself to come up with new options and plans. These days, there are so many batters -- some we've never even heard of or played against -- so you've got to be on your game. Clarity is key, and executing under pressure makes the difference.

"It's all about training well and being ready for those moments."

Boult was at his best in last Wednesday's IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, finishing with 4 for 26 off his four overs as Mumbai Indians won by seven wickets. He now has four wickets in the Powerplay in 9 matches this season. Since IPL 2024, he has 16 wickets, the most, in the Powerplay.