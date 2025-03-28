HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Goenka Saab Is Happy'

'Goenka Saab Is Happy'

REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2025 07:27 IST

Sanjiv Goenka

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants's first IPL 2025 victory must have been sweet for LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka given the haunting memories of last season. Photograph: BCCI
 

Just days after a somber dressing room scene following their season-opening defeat to Delhi Capitals, the Lucknow Super Giants camp erupted in pure jubilation.

LSG stormed to their first win of IPL 2025 in emphatic fashion, chasing down Sunrisers Hyderabad's 191 run target in just 16.1 overs on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

No one embodied the shift in mood more than team owner Sanjiv Goenka. As David Miller struck the winning runs, Goenka leaped from his seat, beaming with joy.

The passionate owner, unable to contain his excitement, rushed down the stairs and embraced Captain Rishabh Pant, who shared in the triumph. He was later seen congratulating LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan, his pride evident as the leadership group celebrated a stunning turnaround in Hyderabad.

This victory was even sweeter for Goenka, given the haunting memories of last season. In IPL 2024, LSG suffered a humiliating 10 wicket defeat to SRH at the same venue when SRH chased down 166 without losing a wicket.

That night, a furious Goenka had publicly scolded then captain K L Rahul in a moment that went viral, raising questions about the team's leadership and morale.

The scars of that night lingered, but this time, LSG turned the tables in dominant fashion.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

