HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'It's not fair on bowlers': Shardul slams IPL pitches

'It's not fair on bowlers': Shardul slams IPL pitches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 28, 2025 00:47 IST

x

After setting the IPL ablaze with a four-wicket haul in Lucknow Super Giants' five-wicket win, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur stressed on the need for fair pitches in the competition to provide balance between bat and ball.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur slams IPL pitches after match-winning performance. Photograph: BCCI

The 33-year-old walked away with the Player of the Match award after his figures of 4 for 34 helped restrict SRH to 190/9.

"I feel bowlers get very little on this kind of pitches," Shardul said at the post-match presentation.

 

"Even in the last game pre-match, I said that pitches should be prepared in such a way that the game hangs in the balance for batters and bowlers. Especially after the impact player rule, it's not fair on the bowlers if a team scores 240-250 runs."

Shardul went unsold at the auction and joined LSG only after Mohsin Khan was ruled out due to an injury.

"I had made my plans. I had signed for County Cricket if I wasn't picked for IPL. While playing Ranji, I got a call from Zaheer Khan that we are looking at you as a potential replacement, so don't switch yourself off. If we get you, we'll need you to start. That was the day I got back in the IPL zone. Ups and downs keep happening. That was a bad day when I wasn't picked in the auction."

Shardul took the wickets of Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) in consecutive balls in his opening spell.

"Of course, some swing and what we have seen is that Travis Head and Abhishek like to take their chances, so let me take my chances as well," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shardul Thakur set to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad
Shardul Thakur set to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad
Shardul Thakur Back In IPL?
Shardul Thakur Back In IPL?
DC Vs LSG: Who Fielded Best?
DC Vs LSG: Who Fielded Best?
Can LSG stop SRH's unstoppable batting juggernaut?
Can LSG stop SRH's unstoppable batting juggernaut?
LSG's lead pacer Thakur makes an impact
LSG's lead pacer Thakur makes an impact

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Nutritional Secrets Of Olive Oil

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 5G, With Massive Battery, Set To Launch Soon

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in Pulpalli, Wayanad1:00

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in...

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps for 50th anniv of Deewar & Sholay2:29

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps...

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport0:38

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD