Pooran reveals his secret to six-hitting spree

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran revealed that he has never consciously worked on his bat speed. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran lit up Hyderabad with a breathtaking knock, smashing six sixes and six fours in just 26 balls to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding five-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad.

The explosive left-hander, who made the chase look effortless, later revealed that he has never consciously worked on his bat speed, attributing his six-hitting prowess to sheer natural talent

"I don't plan to hit sixes, try my best to get into good positions and try to time the ball. When the match-up is there, you try to execute your skills," he said.

"The wicket was beautiful. Looking at the games before, every time you come to Hyderabad, it's big scores here. It was a good toss to win; if you don't lose wickets in the powerplay, you can go hard.

"I have never worked on my bat-speed, just blessed with incredible talent."