Home  » Cricket » Gill shuts rumours of rift with Hardik

Gill shuts rumours of rift with Hardik

May 31, 2025 20:29 IST

Pandya - Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya came up with contrasting performances in the IPL Eliminator on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has put an end to swirling rumours of a rift with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya following a viral video from the Friday's IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Social media was abuzz with speculation after the video clip from the toss went viral on social media.

In the footage, Pandya was seen approaching Gill for a handshake, but Gill appeared to walk past without acknowledging the former's gesture. The clip went viral instantly, with many social media users interpreting it as a deliberate snub.

Gill took to Instagram to clear the air, writing, "Nothing but love (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya95." The post was accompanied by a photograph of the two sharing a light moment.

Titans journey in IPL 2025 ended after being beaten by Mumbai by 20 runs in the do-or-die clash. 

 

Gill and Hardik came up with contrasting performances in the must-win game. Chasing a mammoth total of 229, Gill fell cheaply for 1 run while Pandya put the finishing touches on the Mumbai innings with a quickfire 22 off just nine balls.

Mumbai, chasing a record sixth IPL title, will take on Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already booked a place in the final, scheduled for June 3 in Ahmedabad, by thrashing Punjab by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

