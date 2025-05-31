HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karun hits double century to boost Test hopes

May 31, 2025 16:22 IST

Karun Nair

IMAGE: Karun Nair's double century put India A on course for a huge total against England Lions in the first unofficial Test match on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

Karun Nair showed his class with a splendid double century to boost India A against England Lions, on Day 2 of the 1st unofficial Test match, in Canterbury, on Saturday.

India A were well placed on 454/4 in 101 overs in the morning session on the second day.

He brought up his double hundred from 272 balls, having hit 25 fours and a six, as he pulled Edward Jack for a boundary to boost his chances of making it to India's playing XI

for the first Test against England next month.

 

England Lions fought back after a miserable first day when they conceded 400-plus runs with a couple of early wickets in the morning session.

Dhruv Jurel missed out on a century as he was dismissed by Ajeet Dale for 94 in the fifth over of the day before Nitish Reddy perished to Eddie Jack for seven.

On Day 1, Karun was elegance personified while serving a timely reminder to the Gautam Gambhir-led team management with a classy unbeaten 186 as India A cruised to 409/3 at stumps on the opening day.

Sarfaraz Khan (92 off 119 balls) blended a bit of muscle and a lot of cheekiness but missed out on a three-figure mark after doing all the hard work, putting on 181 runs for the third wicket.

