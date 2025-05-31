Jayawardene on how winning mindset drives MI in big games

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Washington Sundar in the IPL Eliminator match on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The winning culture that Mumbai Indians have built over the years with their core group of players does help them perform in high-pressure situations, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene after their tight win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator match in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday.



Having won five titles, the storied franchise is one step away from reaching another IPL final.



With Sai Sudharsan looking unstoppable in the middle, Titans were on course to chase down 229 in the knockout game on Friday but individual brilliance from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah enabled Mumbai Indians to get over the line.



Like they usually do, Mumbai Indians were slow starters this season before lifting their game in the second half of the tournament and now stand a step away from the final.



Jaywardene gave his thoughts on what makes them tick on the big stage.



"Well, when you have a winning culture, it is easier to try and have that same thing going through. Even when you get a new group, we still have a very experienced co-group within our ranks.



"So, the conversations that we have, planning and everything is about, how can we get better, how can we push through," he said referring to the core including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who have been part of the team's triumphant campaigns over the years.



The seniors know all about winning and they try to inculcate the same spirit in the youngsters who join the squad.



"That winning mentality itself comes through from those senior players and having that experience, guys who have won trophies does help and my job is to try and cultivate that for the new guys who are coming into the spot.



"After the big auction, we had quite a few new faces, but I think telling them about the history of Mumbai and how we go, how we operate and have that attitude that we will never die from a situation, we will always fight through. So, I think that is shown today," said the Sri Lankan great.



While Bumrah got them back in the match by castling Washington Sundar with a yorker, Rohit rode his luck early to make 81 off 50 balls after being dropped twice in the Powerplay.



On the lead pacer, who returned from a long injury lay-off in the middle of the season, Mahela said: Tthere are definitely no concerns when he comes back because the reputation

itself carries through and he was quite confident."He had bowled few sessions, he was nailing those yorkers and all that. He is a massive asset for us, the experience that he carries through to the team and the situation that he has been bowling for us as well."It is great to have him around the group, the experience that he brings, talking to Ashwini (left-arm pacer) in that last over (of the match)."Mahela said Rohit's quickfire knock at the top of the order was equally important."Rohit was brilliant. He let Johnny take control initially and then when he knew it was his time and the bowler then he picked and he got into a brilliant tempo."The pressure that he put on the two spinners, especially Sai and Rashid in that situation was absolutely brilliant and that is what Rohit does. Big games he does have a different gear that he plays. That is what experience does and he cannot replace that."He also said rookie pacer Ashwani Kumar is a fine talent and needs to be groomed properly by the franchise.The heavy dew in the second half of the game aided Sudharsan and Washington who were collecting boundaries at will in the run chase. Mahela said they forced to change their plans considering the unexpected dew."I didn't anticipate dew because I was here practising and knew yesterday's game as well (Qualifier 1), there wasn't much dew."I looked at the wicket, we had a chat, we felt that against this opposition that batting first is the right call. So, we played tactically, brilliantly, the way we batted, the tempo was great and we put runs on the board and took that early wicket of Shubman as well, which was a massive one."But halfway stage, I saw the dew coming in...So, we had to make a call, there was a, like planning wise, we were thinking, long boundaries, the way we gripped, the leg spinner might be an option for us, but we then took that out and then bowl Ashwini.

"Changed our plans to bowl yorkers, as much as we can, because the balls were skidding through."



Mahela has been left impressed with the way Sudharsan batted this season and backed the left-hander to do well on his maiden Test tour of England.



"Well, I have enjoyed his batting. I have to be honest, he is a good lefty, good cricketing shots, has a good head on his shoulder as well.



"So, I am sure he will do well. It will be a challenge in England, like we have all done that in the past, but I think he will find a way to do what he needs to do," Mahela added.