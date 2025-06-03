HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Patidar's Trophy Glance Stuns RCB Fans

Patidar's Trophy Glance Stuns RCB Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 14:36 IST

x

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2025 final as slight favourites against a red-hot Punjab Kings unit, having beaten them twice this season including in Qualifier 1. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rajat Patidar has a chance to do what the greats -- Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli -- could not do -- lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title. Patidar has taken RCB to the brink of glory in his very first season as captain.

RCB face Punjab Kings in a historic IPL final -- a clash between two franchises still chasing their maiden title. For both teams, this isn't just about silverware. It's about erasing years of failure, heartbreak, and jokes at their expense.

And yet, amid the pressure and promise, one image has RCB fans rattled.

During the pre-match press conference, Patidar locked eyes with the trophy -- a long, lingering stare. Social media lit up. The moment instantly reminded fans of Rohit Sharma's haunting glance at the 2023 World Cup trophy, hours before India's heartbreaking loss in the final.

Rajat Patidar

Now, RCB fans aren't just anxious -- they're bordering on superstitious. Every glance, every gesture feels like an omen.

Will it be Shreyas Iyer, the architect of Punjab's fairytale turnaround? Or Rajat Patidar, the quiet revolutionary who's brought RCB within touching distance of redemption?

History is watching. So is every fan who's dared to believe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mangaluru
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
How RCB, Punjab Kings Fared In IPL Finals
How RCB, Punjab Kings Fared In IPL Finals
Can Shreyas Pip Sai Sudharsan To MVP?
Can Shreyas Pip Sai Sudharsan To MVP?
'We'll do it for Virat': RCB captain's promise
'We'll do it for Virat': RCB captain's promise
Iyer eyes historic back-to-back IPL titles with new team
Iyer eyes historic back-to-back IPL titles with new team

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Sara Ali Khan promotes 'Metro in Dino' on sets of Laughter Chefs Season 21:08

Sara Ali Khan promotes 'Metro in Dino' on sets of...

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra 1:17

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra0:40

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD