Patidar's Trophy Glance Stuns RCB Fans

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2025 final as slight favourites against a red-hot Punjab Kings unit, having beaten them twice this season including in Qualifier 1. Photograph: BCCI

Rajat Patidar has a chance to do what the greats -- Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli -- could not do -- lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title. Patidar has taken RCB to the brink of glory in his very first season as captain.

RCB face Punjab Kings in a historic IPL final -- a clash between two franchises still chasing their maiden title. For both teams, this isn't just about silverware. It's about erasing years of failure, heartbreak, and jokes at their expense.

And yet, amid the pressure and promise, one image has RCB fans rattled.

During the pre-match press conference, Patidar locked eyes with the trophy -- a long, lingering stare. Social media lit up. The moment instantly reminded fans of Rohit Sharma's haunting glance at the 2023 World Cup trophy, hours before India's heartbreaking loss in the final.

Now, RCB fans aren't just anxious -- they're bordering on superstitious. Every glance, every gesture feels like an omen.

Will it be Shreyas Iyer, the architect of Punjab's fairytale turnaround? Or Rajat Patidar, the quiet revolutionary who's brought RCB within touching distance of redemption?

History is watching. So is every fan who's dared to believe.