IPL Final: Is Chris Gayle Backing RCB or Punjab Kings?

Photographs: Chris Gayle/Instagram

West Indies' batting great Chris Gayle showed his support for both his former teams -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings -- ahead of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.



Gayle, who has played for both teams, wore a red turban to show support for PBKS, while donning an RCB jersey and customised shoes of the Bengaluru-based team.



'Let The Game Begin! RCB v PBKS #OneIndia #IPL #Finals #2025,' said Gayle on Instagram, from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.





The explosive left-hander enjoyed a superb career for RCB from 2011 to 2017, scoring 3163 runs in 85 matches at a strike rate of 152.73, with five centuries and 19 fifties -- including a world record T20 knock of 175 from 66 balls.

He then played for Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021, where he tallied 1339 runs in 41 matches at a strike rate of 143.21, with a hundred and 10 half-centuries.