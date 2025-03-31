Faf Or Aniket? Who Batted Better? Vote!

Delhi Capitals put on a clinical display in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30, 2025, securing a commanding seven wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The win was shaped by Faf du Plessis' explosive half-century and Mitchell Starc's devastating five wicket haul.

Chasing 163, DC executed their pursuit flawlessly, with Du Plessis setting the tone with an aggressive start, while Abhishek Porel provided a composed finish to steer the team home.

Despite a valiant lone effort from Aniket Verma for SRH, his brilliance wasn't enough to counter DC's collective dominance.

The standout batting performances from the game...

Faf Leads DC Charge With Blazing Fifty

Faf du Plessis rolled back the years with a scintillating 50 off 27 balls.

The South African veteran set the tone early, smashing three sixes and as many fours, ensuring DC's chase of 163 was never in doubt. This win marked Delhi's second consecutive triumph, with Du Plessis playing a pivotal role at the top.

Opening alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk (38), Du Plessis launched Delhi's innings with aggressive yet calculated strokeplay, propelling them to 81 in no time.

His knock was highlighted by a breathtaking straight six off Pat Cummins, demonstrating his supreme timing and class.

While McGurk struggled to find rhythm, Du Plessis took charge, reaching his half-century in just 26 balls, making him only the third player aged 40-plus to achieve the feat in IPL history, after Adam Gilchrist and Chris Gayle.

His innings came to an end when debutant Zeeshan Ansari dismissed him, thanks to a spectacular running catch by Wiaan Mulder. However, by then, Delhi had already tightened their grip on the match. Abhishek Porel (34*) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) applied the finishing touches, sealing a dominant victory for the Capitals.

Surprisingly, Du Plessis was not retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after IPL 2024 and was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crores (Rs 20 million).

His presence has proven invaluable, offering both stability at the top and crucial leadership experience for DC's new skipper Axar Patel.

If this performance is anything to go by, Du Plessis could be the X-factor Delhi needs to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Aniket Verma's Fighting 74 In Vain

Aniket Verma delivered a valiant 74 off 41 balls, but his heroic effort wasn't enough to rescue Sunrisers who crumbled to 163 all out.

With SRH reeling at 25/3 after Mitchell Starc's fiery opening spell, Aniket stepped up, forging a crucial 77-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (32).

Unlike his teammates, who perished to reckless strokes, he played with patience, waiting for the spinners before unleashing his attacking game. His calculated assault on Axar Patel, where he smashed four sixes, was a highlight of his innings.

He reached his maiden IPL fifty in just 34 balls, displaying composure under pressure and a keen understanding of match situations.

The 22 year old from Uttar Pradesh showed remarkable maturity, anchoring the innings even as wickets tumbled around him. His 74-run blitz packed with four boundaries and six towering sixes, provided a much-needed boost.

However, just when SRH needed him to push further, he fell to Kuldeep Yadav, caught in the deep by Jake Fraser-McGurk. His dismissal at a crucial juncture triggered a collapse, and with Delhi's sharp fielding and Starc's brilliance, SRH never recovered.

Aniket's fearless approach has made him one of IPL 2025's biggest revelations. This knock followed his electrifying 36 off 13 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, where he had already shown glimpses of his explosive potential.

His clean ball-striking, ability to take on top-tier bowlers, and tactical awareness have earned him recognition as SRH's latest rising star.

Picked up for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million) at the IPL auction, the 23 year old right-hander is proving to be an absolute steal. Aniket Verma is rapidly carving out a name for himself in IPL 2025, hinting at an exciting future in the league.

Porel's Finishing Touch Guides DC To Victory

Abhishek Porel played a composed yet impactful knock, finishing unbeaten on 34 off just 18 balls, as Delhi stormed to a win.

The left-hander ensured there were no hiccups in the chase, adding an unbroken 51 run stand with Tristan Stubbs to take DC past SRH's sub-par 163 all out in just 16 overs.

After debutant leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari (3/42) struck in quick succession -- removing Du Plessis, McGurk, and K L Rahul -- DC found themselves at 115/3 in the 12th over. That's when Porel stepped up, taking the pressure off with a mix of clever stroke play and calculated aggression.

The left-hander showed great maturity, rotating the strike early before cutting loose in the final overs. His ability to find the gaps and put away loose deliveries meant DC never lost control of the chase.

A crisp boundary off Pat Cummins and a well-placed six against Wiaan Mulder highlighted his growing confidence as a finisher.

