Starc explains secret to his destructive spell

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc emphasised the importance of adaptability in modern-day bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc delivered a bowling masterclass, dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order with a sensational five-wicket haul on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

The Australian speedster credited his team’s all-round effort for the comprehensive win and emphasised the importance of adaptability in modern-day bowling.

"It has been a good day. With the ball, in the field, and with the bat. It was a fantastic performance by us today. There's no ego in bowlers these days," Starc said, reflecting on the team’s collective effort.

Acknowledging the need for innovation, Starc spoke about evolving as a bowler, "As a bowler, you got to think out of the box. You need to do things you wouldn't normally do. It was nice to contribute in the win today, we move forward from here."

He also highlighted the challenge of staying unpredictable, "Guys know what I am going to do, so you need to think out of the box. As an older player, you need to find different ways to get batters out. Tried to bowl different balls today, was pretty effective I think."

Praising his new teammates, Starc expressed excitement about playing with a fresh, young squad. "It's a new set of players, they have been fantastic. You get to play with new guys, it's a great group of players. It's a pretty young group, to be fair. Looking forward to playing more with them."

With this performance, Starc not only reaffirmed his status as a game-changer but also underscored the ever-evolving art of fast bowling.