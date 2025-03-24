HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harbhajan Slammed For 'Kaali Taxi' Remark

Harbhajan Slammed For 'Kaali Taxi' Remark

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 11:41 IST

x

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh's on-air remark about Jofra Archer goes viral. Photograph: BCCI
 

Harbhajan Singh's comment on Jofra Archer's expensive spell during commentary drew accusations of racial insensitivity.

The incident occurred during a brutal outing for the England fast bowler who endured an evening to forget.

Archer conceded 76 runs in his four overs -- the most expensive spell in IPL history, surpassing Mohit Sharma's previous record of 73 runs from last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive trio -- Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen -- took Archer apart, with Head laying the foundation by smashing 23 runs off Archer's opening over in the Powerplay, including four boundaries and a six.

While calling the game, Harbhajan attempted a metaphorical comparison but ended up sparking outrage with his choice of words.

'London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yahan pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai,' Harbhajan said, likening Archer's soaring economy rate to the fast-running meters of London's black taxis.

Critics accused Harbhajan of making a racially insensitive comment, especially ironic given his own past experiences with racism during his playing days.

The remark quickly went viral, with many calling for an apology and demanding accountability from the former cricketer.

As of now, Harbhajan has neither addressed the controversy nor issued any clarification regarding his comments.

Harbhajan Singh

 

Harbhajan Singh

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SRH Vs RR: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
SRH Vs RR: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
CSK Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!
CSK Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!
SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
The Dhoni Review System Is Back!
The Dhoni Review System Is Back!
CSK Vs MI: Who Bowled Best?
CSK Vs MI: Who Bowled Best?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

Which IPL Team Has the Youngest Squad?

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes Kariapatti and surrounding areas in Virudhunagar1:08

Heavy rain lashes Kariapatti and surrounding areas in...

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh0:40

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD