Harbhajan Slammed For 'Kaali Taxi' Remark

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh's on-air remark about Jofra Archer goes viral. Photograph: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh's comment on Jofra Archer's expensive spell during commentary drew accusations of racial insensitivity.

The incident occurred during a brutal outing for the England fast bowler who endured an evening to forget.

Archer conceded 76 runs in his four overs -- the most expensive spell in IPL history, surpassing Mohit Sharma's previous record of 73 runs from last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive trio -- Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen -- took Archer apart, with Head laying the foundation by smashing 23 runs off Archer's opening over in the Powerplay, including four boundaries and a six.

While calling the game, Harbhajan attempted a metaphorical comparison but ended up sparking outrage with his choice of words.

'London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yahan pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai,' Harbhajan said, likening Archer's soaring economy rate to the fast-running meters of London's black taxis.

Critics accused Harbhajan of making a racially insensitive comment, especially ironic given his own past experiences with racism during his playing days.

The remark quickly went viral, with many calling for an apology and demanding accountability from the former cricketer.

As of now, Harbhajan has neither addressed the controversy nor issued any clarification regarding his comments.